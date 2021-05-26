Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Senate

John Warner met Liz Taylor at dinner -- with Queen Elizabeth

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rluK_0aBv6NKX00

John Warner served for 30 years in the U.S. Senate, much of it as chairman of the powerful Armed Services Committee, and as a centrist Republican he established himself at the center of American politics.

But before all that, Warner, who died Tuesday at 94, became famous as the sixth man to walk down the aisle with violet-eyed movie star Elizabeth Taylor.

The two met on a blind date in 1976 when the British ambassador asked Warner to escort Taylor to an embassy party honoring another Elizabeth, the Queen of England, who was visiting Washington. They married that December on Warner's farm near Middleburg, Virginia.

“Well, I thought we would get married, live on the farm, raise horses,” Taylor told Larry King on his show in 2001. ”... And I thought it would be all very sort of farmish, and jobby, horsey, and I could have animals, and I would go out and brand the cattle.”

But soon after they wed, Warner set his sights on an open U.S. Senate seat. And Taylor, a former Democrat, campaigned with her new husband, drawing huge crowds.

“It’s no question being married to Elizabeth Taylor increased interest in him,” said Donald W. Huffman, who once led the state Republican Party. “She traveled with him, and people turned out.”

Years later, Taylor laughed at how she was told not to dress ostentatiously during the campaign.

“I ended up in a tweed suit,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2006. “Me. Little tweed suits. What I won’t do for love.”

When Warner got to the Senate in 1979, he was the butt of some jokes, including being immortalized as “Sen. Elizabeth Taylor” in the “Doonesbury” comic strip. And once he established himself as a senator, Taylor rarely got involved.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been so alone in my life as when I was Mrs. Senator, and I don’t blame my ex-husband,” Taylor wrote in her 1987 book “Elizabeth Takes Off.” “He never pretended to be anything but a man devoted to public service, and once that service began in earnest, I had to take a backseat to his constituency.”

Unfamiliar in a supporting role, she said she felt worthless, eating and drinking with abandon. Her usual 120-pound figure ballooned to more than 180 pounds. But Taylor also credited Warner with helping her get on track with her weight loss -- making her hoist an 11 pound turkey to see how heavy it felt. The observation struck home, she said.

The two grew apart, though, and, after a 14-month separation, divorced in 1982.

“I never took it as a personal rejection on John’s part, certainly not on a conscious level,” Taylor wrote in her book. “John wasn’t doing anything more or less than what any other senator did. I just couldn’t bear the intense loneliness, the lack of sharing with the person with whom I most wanted to share.”

Warner, for his part, also blamed his work.

“Elizabeth is one who loved to fully share life with her person,” Warner told The Washington Post in 1984. “You get into the Senate and lose control of the hours and the regularity, and you get tremendously involved in the pressures of that office. She opted for her own career and all of a sudden the fork in the road came.”

A year after the divorce, Taylor entered the Betty Ford Center for treatment for drug and alcohol dependency.

Both eventually remarried, and they claimed long after their divorce that they were better friends as exes than as Mr. and Mrs. She later enlisted his help in getting more funds for AIDS research, a cause she took up after her friend Rock Hudson died of complications from the disease.

“He knows he wasn’t the love of my life. And I know I wasn’t the love of his life,” Taylor told The New York Times in 2002. “But we loved each other. We got along wonderfully until he decided to be a politician. And then he married the Senate.”

Warner’s former celebrity lifestyle became an issue in his 1996 campaign. His opponent, James Miller, portrayed him as an arrogant socialite. “John Warner likes to run around in the fast lane with movie and media stars,” Miller criticized.

But Warner, who after his divorce had dated Barbara Walters, answered only, “I haven’t been in Hollywood in 20 years.”

___

Former AP staffer Dena Potter was the principal writer of this story.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
37K+
Followers
47K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
John Warner
Person
Barbara Walters
Person
Larry King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#The U S Senate#Armed Services Committee#American#British#The Queen Of England#Farmish#Democrat#Republican Party#Harper S Bazaar#The Washington Post#The Betty Ford Center#The New York Times#Ap#The Associated Press#Sen Elizabeth Taylor#Dinner#Mrs Senator#Star#Ambassador
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
Related
Virginia StateFairfax Times

John Warner passes away at 94

Former Republican Senator John Warner has passed away at the age of 94. Warner had served five terms representing the state of Virginia in the U.S. Senate from 1979 to 2009. He died of heart failure at his home in Alexandria. Born in Washington D.C. in February 1927, Warner had...
Fauquier County, VAFauquier Times-Democrat

Former Sen. John Warner: ‘My ties are to Fauquier County’

The political world remembers former Sen. John Warner as a warm statesman who treated everyone with respect. On his passing last week, Fauquier’s horse country remembered him as an equestrian as well. Warner was well-known and widely respected as a rider, landowner, farmer, foxhunter and racing official. He hunted regularly...
Congress & Courtsvt.edu

Remembering: Former U.S. Sen. John W. Warner

John W. Warner was known nationwide as a long-term U.S. senator, a military expert, and the sixth husband of actress Elizabeth Taylor. But at Virginia Tech, Warner, who died at age 94 on May 25, is remembered as a powerful advocate for university research funding and an inspiring figure for many students who have explored their interest in public service through the Hokies on the Hill program since 2010.
Alexandria, VAalextimes.com

Longtime U.S. Senator John Warner dies at 94

John Warner, a former Republican U.S. senator, died at his Alexandria home on May 25 due to a heart ailment. He was 94. Widely known throughout his five terms for his innate ability to garner support on both sides of the political aisle, Warner ultimately left his mark as someone who operated with patience, curiosity and a deep mastery of the Senate process.
Virginia StateRoanoke Times

Polman: John Warner, a politician who worked across party lines. Imagine that.

John Warner, a Republican who served in the U.S. Senate for 30 years and died Wednesday at 94 in his home state of Virginia, said this about his Democratic colleagues: “We had political disagreements and fought on the Senate floor. But at day’s end we shared a drink, talked as friends, and we found common cause, solving problems and serving the American public.”
U.K.WHAS 11

Queen Elizabeth to Mark Platinum Jubilee With Epic Celebration in 2022

After more than a year of canceled events and lockdowns, Queen Elizabeth II is bringing some pomp and circumstance back to the British monarchy in 2022. The 95-year-old queen of England and the longest reigning monarch in the world is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee next year and Buckingham Palace has announced major celebrations throughout the United Kingdom to mark the occasion.
Presidential ElectionCNN

Queen Elizabeth to meet President Biden at Windsor Castle

London (CNN) — Britain's Queen Elizabeth will welcome US President Joe Biden to Windsor Castle on June 13 for their first one-on-one meeting, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday. The monarch's meeting with Biden and first lady Jill Biden will come during the President's visit to the United Kingdom for the...
Celebritiesinsp.com

John Ford Bio – From Childhood Until Death

John Ford: One of the Greatest Directors of All Time. Many years ago, when Orson Welles was asked to name his top three directors, he replied: “John Ford, John Ford, and John Ford.” Reportedly, Orson Welles watched Ford’s classic film, Stagecoach, over 40 times as he prepared to make Citizen Kane. Today, John Ford is still considered one of the best directors in America – and in all of movie history.
SportsPonca City News

Today in History

Body Today is the 161st day of 2021 and the 83rd day of spring. TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1935, Dr. Robert Smith and Bill Wilson founded Alcoholics Anonymous in Akron, Ohio. In 1964, the U.S. Senate voted to end a filibuster staged in opposition to the Civil Rights Act of 1964, clearing the way for the bill’s eventual approval.
CelebritiesLiterary Hub

Pamela Hamilton on Excavating the Life of Dorothy Hale

The name of Dorothy Hale is not well known these days. In the 1920s, she enjoyed a career on Broadway as a dancer, including in a leading role with Fred Astaire. When an accidental injury ended that career, she auditioned for the filmmaker Samuel Goldwyn and landed a part opposite Ronald Coleman, who would later star in Lost Horizon. But Dorothy’s film career did not take off, and she moved into art, writing, and museum work in support of her second husband, Gardner Hale, a well-known fresco painter and portraitist, until his tragic death in 1931.
U.K.celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Edward Confirms Prince Harry Ripped The Family Apart

British royal family news divulges that Prince Edward the Earl of Wessex shockingly confirmed the cataclysmic schism that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle have thrown the royal family into. There have been innuendo and allegations but today a senior royal admitted to the estrangement saying he is...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Jill Biden, Kate Middleton to meet this week

First lady Jill Biden and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are set to hold a meeting this week focused on children and education. The women will have their first-ever meeting on Friday. They will participate in a roundtable about early childhood education and tour a preschool in Hayle, Cornwall, the Office of the First Lady confirmed.