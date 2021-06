Leicester City have agreed a £15m transfer in principle with Celtic for 23-year-old French striker Odsonne Edouard. (Sun) Oostende have taken up their option to pay a £1.5m transfer fee to Celtic for Jack Hendry after the 26-year-old's season on loan, but the centre-half is unlikely to spent much of his agreed three-year contract with his new club as he is likely to be sold for a quick profit after his participation with Scotland at the Euro 2020 finals, with Belgian top-flight rivals Leuven and Genk interested. (Daily Record)