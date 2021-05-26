Ellington teacher, doctor testify about her asthma at hearing

ELLINGTON — Windermere School kindergarten teacher Maura Klesczewski — who’s fighting the effort of the school administration to fire her after being on extended leave because of the COVID-19 pandemic — testified before the Board of Education Tuesday that she was “petrified to go back to school” last fall for fear of contracting the coronavirus.

WHO: Maura Klesczewski, a kindergarten teacher at Windermere School in Ellington who suffers from severe asthma.

THE ISSUE: Ellington Superintendent Scott Nicol is trying to fire Klesczewski after the teacher was on leave a majority of the current school year for fear of contracting COVID-19, and refused to return when required and her leave ran out.

NEXT HEARING: Today at 5 p.m. before the Board of Education in the cafeteria at Ellington High School, 37 Maple St.

Klesczewski testified about her condition — she suffers from severe asthma — and the events that led her to request leave just days into the school year last September.

Tuesday’s hearing in the cafeteria at Ellington High School was the fourth in the case. The school board will ultimately decide whether Klesczewski should be fired.

Because of her asthma, Klesczewski, 51, of Suffield was granted extended leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act as recommended by her doctor. Superintendent Scott Nicol approved that leave, but is now trying to terminate Klesczewski after she refused to return to work when her paid sick time ran out.

Nicol testified at a hearing on May 17 that Klesczewski “abandoned her job.” He concluded his testimony Tuesday, and the administration rested its case.

When Klesczewski’s lawyer, Andrew Houlding, called her as a witness Tuesday as he began presenting her case, he started by asking about her asthma. Klesczewski testified that she takes a number of medications to control the condition.

She testified that when she gets sick from her asthma, it can be serious. She’ll typically start to wheeze and cough. Ultimately, if she doesn’t increase her medication in time, it can progress to bronchitis or pneumonia, Klesczewski said.

There have been many occasions when she’s gone to the emergency room because of her asthma, Klewsczewski testified.

As the coronavirus pandemic spread in the spring of 2020, she and her family essentially put themselves in quarantine, she said, and they were stricter than most people.

When her husband arrived home from work, he would shower and immediately wash his clothes, Klesczewski said.

Over the summer, Klesczewski asked her doctor to fill out a Family and Medical Leave Act form, but she didn’t turn it in right away.

Although her husband didn’t want her to go back to work, Klesczewski said she felt she could be safe since she was going to be alone in a classroom teaching students through distance learning.

But she said that feeling changed on the first day of professional development at the beginning of the year, when staff gathered in the music room at Windermere.

“I was horrified by how many people were in the room,” Klesczewski said.

Then, once school started, technical problems with her camera, microphone, and other distance-learning equipment brought staff into her classroom in close proximity. That made her uncomfortable, as it was the closest she had been to other people besides her family since March of 2020, Klesczewski said.

“I didn’t feel safe,” Klesczewski said, which led her to submit a request for leave later in September.

Under questioning from Houlding, Klesczewski also addressed an accusation made by the school finance director, Brian Greenleaf, who said she has a history of improperly using sick days, and that her leave request last year wasn’t tied directly to her asthma.

“I was not gaming the system,” Klesczewski testified.

She explained how earlier in her career, she had to leave early or miss days of work to care for her daughters when they were sick because her husband was often traveling for work.

In presenting her case, Houlding also questioned her doctor, James Lee, of the Connecticut Allergy and Asthma Center. Lee testified that because of her severe asthma, Klesczewski’s risk of mortality if she contracts COVID-19 is “quite high compared to other people.”

Lee said that Klewsczewski takes medication to control her asthma, including high doses of steroids and monthly injections. Without those medications, Klesczewski is at risk of respiratory failure, hospitalization, intubation, and ultimately death, Lee said.

Houlding also called Kim LeBlanc, a paraprofessional who worked with Klesczewski, to testify. LeBlanc also mentioned the staff meeting in the music room, and said she counted 29 people in the room that day.

LeBlanc said she was concerned about Klesczewski’s health, as she knew how her asthma affected her. As for the technical issues at the beginning of the year, LeBlanc said the year started off “stressful” and “chaotic,” but Klesczewski did the best she could.

The hearing will continue today at 5 p.m. in the cafeteria at the high school.