The Oregonian/OregonLive recently published an opinion piece by Sen. Tim Knopp, a Republican from Bend, extolling the virtues of Oregon’s kicker tax refund (“Defend the kicker as Oregonians’ last hope for tax relief,” May 26) . We’ve learned that this year’s kicker could be a stunning $1.4 billion, with five-figure refunds going to the richest Oregonians while of the rest of us get a few hundred dollars (“Oregon kicker rebate of $1.4 billion? Tax revenues up $1 billion in ‘stunning’ forecast,” May 19). Knopp makes the absurd assertion that “taxes belong to taxpayers, not the government.” Under his tortured logic, taxes are not payment for state services. Rather, they are some kind of weird loan.