ABEYCHAIN: Hybrid Blockchain Ecosystem
ABEYCHAIN integrates the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) and Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus within its blockchain, providing a Hybrid Consensus blockchain network. Blockchain technology has transformed the financial space leading to the creation of novel solutions built on distributed ledger technology. There has been a gradual improvement from the creation of the first cryptocurrency, bitcoin, to Ethereum, the leading smart contract network.www.coinspeaker.com