On Tuesday, all three key indices of Wall St. had closed out the session modestly higher as the US Fed Chair Jerome Powell had allayed investors’ concerns over an earlier-than-anticipated rate hike. In point of fact, in the day’s Wall Street was almost entirely catalysed by the remarks of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before the US Congress, who was quoted saying in the testimony that the US Central Bank would remain accommodative and await a “broad and inclusive” recovery in job market before major policy shifts.