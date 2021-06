One of the key trends of the past six months has been the rise of “meme stocks” – shares that have soared as a result of being promoted on the wallstreetbets forum on Reddit, or other similar sites. The most prominent of these is GameStop, which is still trading at over ten times the level it had reached on 1 January 2021; at one stage this year it was up by nearly 3,000%. The other company that has recently become a meme stock is US cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), currently up approximately 25-fold from its level at the start of the year.