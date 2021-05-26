Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Olean, NY

Olean OKs agreement for electric scooter rentals

By BOB CLARK Olean Times Herald
Times-Herald
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLEAN — Within three months, city residents and visitors will be able to rent electric scooters for hops to the store, to work or for fun. The Olean Common Council unanimously approved a resolution, sponsored by council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, to allow Mayor Bill Aiello to sign a memorandum of understanding with Bird Rides Inc. to place 75 electric scooters in the city for use by customers. The document indicates the scooters will be up and running within 90 days of the approval.

www.oleantimesherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olean, NY
Government
City
Cleveland, NY
City
Olean, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Scooters#Electric Bicycle#Speed Limits#Bicycle Lanes#Bike Lanes#City Council#Insurance Customers#Traffic Lanes#Olean Oks#The Olean Common Council#Bird Rides Inc#D Ward 1#Zoning Board Of Appeals#Zba#D Ward 3#Ride Volume#Bike Paths#Ordinances#Public Streets#Liability Insurance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Syracuse, NYnewyorkupstate.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

Olean crosswalks, trail crossing to get $223k in upgrades

OLEAN — Crossing improvements around the city — three years in the making — will move forward this summer. Mayor Bill Aiello announced Thursday that the work for $223,000 will begin in June at four sites in the city. On Tuesday, the Common Council unanimously awarded the contract for construction...
Cattaraugus County, NYTimes-Herald

Cattaraugus County Veteran Services to conduct June sessions

OLEAN — Steve E. McCord, director of Cattaraugus County Veterans Services, will be available to discuss Veterans Affairs benefit laws, the healthcare system or other concerns or questions veterans and their families may have. He will be available in:. • Gowanda, American Legion Post from 1:30 to 4 p.m., June...
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Olean, NYtapinto.net

Olean Water Main Work Will Begin on Monday at 9:30 A.M.

OLEAN, NY — The City of Olean will conduct water main work on Monday, starting at 9:30 a.m. Residents of Washington Street from North 11th to North 12th street and the 100 and 200 blocks of North 11th Street will be without water for about one to two hours while the work takes place.
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

Four seeking seats on Olean school board

OLEAN — Those who venture out to the polls within the Olean City School District on Tuesday, May 18 will have four candidates to choose from for the two open school board seats. The seats are currently held by Mary Hirsch-Schena and John Bartimole. Each seat is a five-year term...