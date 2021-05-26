Olean OKs agreement for electric scooter rentals

OLEAN — Within three months, city residents and visitors will be able to rent electric scooters for hops to the store, to work or for fun. The Olean Common Council unanimously approved a resolution, sponsored by council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, to allow Mayor Bill Aiello to sign a memorandum of understanding with Bird Rides Inc. to place 75 electric scooters in the city for use by customers. The document indicates the scooters will be up and running within 90 days of the approval.