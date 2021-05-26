I Thought It Was Just a Sore. It Turned Out to Be Melanoma

This story is part of Survivor's Guide, a series on navigating the impact of melanoma through beauty and self-care. Gone are the days when care-free sunbathers blissfully ignored the dangers of laying out under that big burning orb in the sky. Unlike previous generations, many millennials and Gen-Z'ers grew up being told to wear sunscreen and the very real threat of skin cancer. Still, myths remain: All skin cancer manifests as a misshapen mole. Melanoma always originates from sun damage. In actuality, skin cancer can present in myriad ways and some forms of melanoma don't originate from sun damage at all. Among young people, it's one of the most common forms of cancer, and one in five Americans develop skin cancer by age 70.