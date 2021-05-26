The Makeup Artist Whose Wellness Habits Cultivated a Beauty Brand

Collage by Tilden Bissell for W magazine. Though often overlooked as part of an everyday makeup routine, brows have an undeniable ability to frame the face. With infinite tutorials out there and tons of innovative new products on the market, there’s never been a better time to update the most underrated tool in your makeup bag: your brow pencil, gel, wax, balm or powder. Whether you’re naturally blessed with a full set that just needs a little taming, struggling with the aftermath from overzealous over plucking, or looking to do a bold, filled-in look, there’s something just for you. From the lightest of clear gel from Espressoh (an Italian brand with low-key products we’re loving right now) to a full-coverage classic from Anastasia Beverly Hills, here are the seven best products to shape your best brows ever.