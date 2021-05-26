Cancel
The Makeup Artist Whose Wellness Habits Cultivated a Beauty Brand

By Nateisha Scott
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustrian born and now L.A.-based celebrity makeup artist, Monika Blunder is well known in Hollywood for the flawless complexions she creates amongst her A-list clientele that includes names like Jessica Alba, Amanda Seyfried, Emilia Clarke, and Rosie Huntington-Whitely. So, when she launched her namesake brand, Monika Blunder Beauty, it was an instant hit due to its clean and conscious formulation, but also soft and gentle effect on the skin.

