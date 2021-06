If you like video games and/or the NFL, then today is a big day for you and that's because EA Sports just released the "Madden NFL 22" cover!. In the least surprising decision ever, EA decided to put Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady on the cover of its latest "Madden" game (it wasn't surprising because they teased the cover earlier this week with a video of two goats). However, there is one surprise about the cover: This year's game is being labeled as the "MVP Edition" and well, um, the guy who actually won the MVP award this past season isn't on the cover.