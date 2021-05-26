Widow of Valley veteran asks community for help

Oralia Reyes is mourning the loss of her husband Reymundo Reyes. The Vietnam Navy War veteran died from stage two cancer on Saturday. The couple was married for 34 years. “He couldn't talk much and you couldn't understand much of what he was trying to say,” Reyes said in Spanish. “The last thing he did, he gave me a kiss and I was able to pick up on that. He told my son, he loved him a lot and he just give me a kiss and he couldn’t talk anymore.”