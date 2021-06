Joe Biden is expected to warn Boris Johnson not to renege on the commitments made in his Brexit deal when they meet for the first time at the G7 summit later this week.The US president will use a meeting with the prime minister to back the Northern Ireland protocol and warn the prospect of a US-UK trade deal could be damaged if the current dispute with the EU remains unresolved, according to The Times.However, Biden will also make it clear that he expects Brussels to stop being “bureaucratic” and adopt a more flexible approach to the implementation of the protocol, diplomatic sources...