The “Backyard Scientist” Decided to Make Toys More Dangerous

It shouldn’t need saying but still “Don’t try this at home” is the general idea when watching this video since unless a person is a trained engineer or is being closely watched by someone that knows how to apply a tourniquet. Some folks aren’t happy with how toys are created, to begin with, and it shows since the idea of making toys any more dangerous than they already are, or aren’t, is something that a lot of inquisitive minds have thought about over the years. Of course, those that wonder about it and those that do something about it are two very different types of people. Does anyone remember the hazards that some of the older toys had back in the 80s and even the 90s? Not every toy was a death trap, but some of them were so ill-conceived that kids couldn’t help but get hurt since they either tried to play with the toy in a manner that wasn’t safe, or the toy was simply defective and wasn’t something that should have been marketed in the first place. The toys used in this clip WERE pretty harmless until these guys managed to get hold of them and create a few modifications that would no doubt make the toy manufacturers see red or perhaps claim that they’d come up with a new idea. But it does bring up the idea of why warning labels are necessary since these guys go beyond the limit of good sense and end up making a few things that are a bit more attractive due to the danger they represent. Yes, some people truly love danger, and some people love their fingers and face a little more. The one thing that separates the wounded from those that have fun with toys is common sense, and even back in the day, there wasn’t a lot of it, since some toys have been banned and others have been hopelessly modified until they’re about as safe and boring as can be. Well, they’re safe until these guys get a hold of them.