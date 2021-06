This is our last full weekend of spring, almost. That’s because summer officially begins at 11:32 p.m. today, the moment of the summer solstice. Even though we won’t see it, the sun will reach its most northern position in our celestial dome in its very slow annual eastward migration among the stars. Being so far north, the sun takes the longest, highest arc across our sky, providing us with the maximum amount of daylight, more then 15 hours and six minutes of daylight here in Pottsville.