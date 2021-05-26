Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Amazon indigenous people’s lifestyle may hold key to slowing down ageing, scientists say

By Independent TV
The Independent
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA — n Amazon indigenous group whose brains age 70 per cent slower than those of Europeans could offer valuable insight into preventing dementia, scientists have said. Researchers said the Tsimane indigenous people’s healthy diet and active lifestyle could explain the difference in brain decay compared to western populations. They...

www.independent.co.uk
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ageing#Indigenous People#Healthy Lifestyle#Healthy Diet#The Brain#Alzheimer#Europeans#Tsimane#Amazon Indigenous Group#Scientists#Active Lifestyle#Western Populations#Brain Decay#Valuable Insight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Amazon
Related
Scienceaiche.org

Endometriosis May Hold the Key to Tissue Regeneration

Linda G. Griffith is a professor of biological and mechanical engineering at M.I.T. and director of its Center for Gynepathology Research. Dr. Griffith’s personal story and work in bioengineering and tissue regeneration was recently featured in the New York Times. She was also recently interviewed on NPR’s Fresh Air about...
DrinksPosted by
ScienceAlert

There's One Simple Method That Works to Reduce Alcohol Intake, Scientists Say

Researchers have found an effective way of getting people to cut down on their drinking: by highlighting the increased risk of cancer that comes with it, and pairing that with counting each drink. This particular combination of 'why to reduce' and 'how to reduce' messaging can be useful for promoting good health in a population, says the team behind the study. Too much drinking doesn't just lead to cancer, of course. Overdoing it on the booze is associated with a whole range of problems, including premature death, heart disease, digestive issues, and an increased risk of dementia. "We found that pairing information about...
ScienceSmithsonian

Indigenous Peoples Were Stewards of the Western Amazon

Smithsonian scientists and their collaborators have found new evidence that prehistoric Indigenous peoples did not significantly alter large swaths of forest ecosystems in the western Amazon, effectively preserving large areas of rainforests to be unmodified or used in sustainable ways that did not reshape their composition. The new findings are the latest in a long scientific debate about how people in the Amazon have historically shaped the rich biodiversity of the region and global climate systems, presenting new implications for how the Amazon’s biodiversity and ecosystems can be best conserved and preserved today.
Weight LossPosted by
Daily Mail

'Fat but fit' is a MYTH: Obese people who regularly exercise are at increased risk of diabetes, heart disease, stroke and respiratory disease, study warns

Obese people who exercise regularly are still at an increased risk of diabetes, heart disease, stroke and respiratory disease, a study has cautioned. University of Glasgow experts studied people who were obese but had a normal metabolic profile, a combination dubbed 'metabolically healthy obesity' (MHO). Individuals with MHO have a...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

A cure for COVID? Scientists now think it’s possible, and it may come soon

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Doctors have some medications they can use to treat the effects of COVID-19, but developing a drug that targets the virus itself is a complex and costly procedure. More than a year into the pandemic only one antiviral treatment — remdesivir — is currently recommended for use in the U.S., and experts say it is not nearly effective enough.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
IndustryIFLScience

Indigenous Peoples Have Helped The Amazon Stay Wild For 5,000 Years

The relationship between humans and the Amazon Rainforest has not always been a harmonious one. However, recent research suggests that the Indigenous peoples of the Putumayo region helped to cultivate the rainforest, leaving it virtually unaltered for 5,000 years. Perhaps humans coexisting with nature is possible after all. The study,...
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Say Humans May be Able to Grow Another Limb

If you lose a limb, scientists suspect, you may someday be able to make a full recovery. Not with prosthetics, but by simply growing a new one. A team of researchers studying the axolotl, a species of aquatic salamander, has taken one step closer to uncovering the mystery of limb regeneration in the creature by investigating the differences in molecular signature linked to regeneration in mice and axolotl, according to a recent study published in the journal American Association for Anatomy. The study also reveals how a mouse regenerates.
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

People with 'healthy obesity' are still at increased risk of disease

A new study published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]) reveals that having a normal metabolic profile does not mean that a person with obesity is actually healthy (referred to as metabolically healthy obesity), since they face an increased risk of diabetes, heart diseases, strokes, and respiratory diseases.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a big cause of heart failure

Clinicians and scientists have long observed that cells in overstressed hearts have high levels of the simple sugar O-GlcNAc modifying thousands of proteins within cells. In a new study from Johns Hopkins Medicine, researchers found evidence that these excess sugars could well be a cause, not merely a consequence or marker of heart failure.
NutritionGood News Network

Eating This Vegetable May Prevent a Hangover, Study Suggests

Celebrating with alcohol may leave many suffering with the dreaded hangover. But according to a study published in the Journal of Food Science, the amino acids and minerals found in the extract of a specific vegetable may alleviate alcohol hangover and protect liver cells against toxins. Researchers at the Institute...
Fitnessnationalmssociety.org

Healthy Diet Is Good for the Brain, Finds Society-Funded Study of People with MS

Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (New York City) and colleagues have shown, for the first time, that eating more healthy foods – specifically, those included in the “MIND” diet, designed to focus on brain health – is associated with higher MRI-detected brain tissue integrity among people within 5 years of being diagnosed with MS. This study warrants follow up to confirm and extend the findings to people later in the course of their MS, but it adds to the growing body of evidence that taking control of diet and nutrition is crucial to improving outcomes for people living with MS. This research was partly funded by a research grant from the National MS Society.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Third wave of Covid may be under way in UK, scientists say

Scientists have warned ministers that a third wave of coronavirus may have already begun in Britain, casting doubt on plans in England to lift all lockdown restrictions in three weeks’ time. Experts cautioned that any rise in coronavirus hospital admissions could leave the NHS struggling to cope as it battles...