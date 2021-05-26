Cancel
Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey to Host a Special Town Hall for Their Mental Health Series

By Benjamin VanHoose
Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are continuing the conversation. After debuting The Me You Can't See docuseries about mental health on Apple TV+ last week, the duo is set to release a companion episode: a town hall format discussion titled The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward. Premiering Friday,...

goodhousekeeping.com

Prince Harry and Oprah’s Docuseries Arrives This Month on Apple TV+

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's documentary series focusing on mental health awareness is heading to Apple TV+ this month. Titled The Me You Can't See, the show will feature Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex discussing mental health journeys and emotional well-being with a number of high-profile guests, including Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and NBA players DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway. Winfrey and Harry will open up about their own experiences too.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle Shows Off Her Work-from-Home Style in a Cameo for Prince Harry and Oprah's Docuseries

Meghan Markle is giving a glimpse into her remote working wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex makes a surprise appearance in the official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, for Apple TV+. Toward the end of the video, Meghan joins her husband for a video call wearing a classic white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers—the phrase, Raising the Future, printed across the front in all caps. She wears her hair in her signature loose waves.
CelebritiesWHAS 11

Meghan Markle and Lady Gaga Appear in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's 'The Me You Can't See' Trailer

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are shining a light on the struggles of people suffering from mental health issues in their new docuseries The Me You Can't See. The first trailer for the Apple TV+ series features appearances from around the world -- celebrities and every day people alike. Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, and Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, all make cameos in the clip.
TV & VideosDaily Beast

Archie Harrison Makes Cameo Appearance in Trailer for Harry’s New Show

Prince Harry’s son, Archie, is featured in the trailer for his new documentary with Oprah Winfrey. While it must be said at the outset that Archie is utterly adorable, the move to include Archie in the film could trigger a new round of criticism over the Sussexes’ perceived double standards when it comes to their privacy.
ledburyreporter.co.uk

Harry and Meghan appear in powerful trailer for duke’s mental health series

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have appeared as part of an emotionally-charged trailer for Harry’s mental health documentary series with Oprah Winfrey. Harry says in conversation with Winfrey: “To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength.”
Mental Healthprimetimer.com

Prince Harry is contradicting himself with his mental health comments on The Me You Can’t See and Oprah with Meghan and Harry

"In a series of interviews this year, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has made explosive claims against the royal family — the people and the institution — going into detail about the damaging toll his upbringing has had on his mental health," reports Buzzfeed's Ellie Hall. "Yet during some of these conversations, Harry takes on the role of revisionist historian, contradicting past statements he’s made about his mental health issues and the support — or lack thereof — he received from the royal family. The picture he paints is that of an uncaring institution ignoring his cries for help, of a man suffering in silence until Meghan Markle came into his life. But his past statements and what he’s saying now don’t always line up. In recent interviews — specifically, the one he and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, gave to Oprah Winfrey in March, his appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast on May 13, and The Me You Can’t See, the new Apple TV+ docuseries he coproduced with Oprah, which premiered May 21 — Harry contradicts his past self by claiming that nobody in his family had encouraged him to seek help for his mental health or to speak about the issue openly, especially relating to the death of his mother, Princess Diana."
Mental HealthPeople

Oprah Winfrey Opens Up About Understanding the Source of Her Mental Health Challenges

Oprah Winfrey is working to understand how her past traumas have impacted her overall mental wellness — and she encourages others to do the same. Winfrey recently sat down with her co-author, Dr. Bruce Perry, for the Mental Health Coalition's 1-2-1 series. During their virtual discussion, exclusively debuted by PEOPLE, the two dig into their new book, What Happened to You?, and how Winfrey continues to work through her own struggles.
LifestyleHello Magazine

9 incredible UK hotels where the royals will be spending their summer holidays

Summer is well and truly here, and in light of lockdown restrictions easing and overnight stays officially being allowed, we reckon our favourite royals will be planning a much-needed UK staycation to celebrate the summer holidays. The Duchess of Cambridge loves nothing more than kicking back at The Goring in London, and Claridge's has often played host to the Queen. As for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, when they return to the UK we can see the pair travelling to Oxfordshire, where they're rumoured to be building a house near the iconic Soho Farmhouse. Here's where we imagine the royals will be travelling to in the coming months...
Celebritiesnewsverses.com

Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey throw help behind different policing to psychological well being incidents

Prince Harry and his closest confidant Oprah Winfrey are throwing their help behind a tax-payer-funded different policing effort in Oregon that has been in operation for over three a long time. It responds to psychological well being conditions with a component of “care” as a substitute of armed police presumably leaving legislation enforcement to extra pertinent duties.
Celebritiesthewestonforum.com

On upcoming Oprah, Prince Harry wants to keep dumping!

On upcoming Oprah, Prince Harry wants to keep dumping!. Will he continue to settle accounts with the UK royals? Duchess Megan (39) and Prince Harry (36) have been topping one title after another in the past few weeks and months. The latter in particular provided surprising insights into the royal family and his private life in a joint documentary with talk show star Oprah Winfrey (67). But that should not be the case with this documentary series – Harry will return for the second round and tell his story honestly like he has never done before.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Prince Harry Asked Queen for Name Permission + Special Baby Gifts

While some are claiming that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s decision to name their daughter Lilibet in honor of the Queen is an insult, Page Six reports that Harry called his grandmother to get the green light first. The 36-year-old is close to his grandmother, despite having quit the royal...