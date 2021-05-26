Cancel
Alabama State

Salvation Army leader to leave Mississippi for Alabama post

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The leader of the Salvation Army of Jackson is moving to a new post with the organization in Alabama.

Major Robert Lyle is leaving Mississippi to serve as an area commander for the charity organization’s Birmingham, Alabama branch, WAPT-TV reported.

Lyle had been with the Salvation Army of Jackson for three years.

The Jackson City Council on Tuesday passed a resolution honoring him, with several council members heralding him for helping out during the city’s recent water crisis, the coronavirus pandemic, and assisting people with disabilities.

