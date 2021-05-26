Cancel
This Japanese newspaper is sponsoring the Olympics. Its editors want the event canceled

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA leading newspaper in Japan that is sponsoring the Olympic Games in July has published an editorial calling for the event to be canceled as the country remains in the grip of the pandemic. Asahi Shimbun accused Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of holding the Olympics "against the will of the...

www.wicz.com
