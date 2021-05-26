Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

POLL: Majority of New York Wants One COVID-era Mandate To Continue

By Hopkins
Posted by 
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The people have spoken. Not every order from the state during the COVID pandemic has been unpopular or restrictive. In fact, a new survey conducted says that a majority of New Yorkers want one particular service to continue indefinitely. This service has helped many businesses across the state stay afloat during one of the worst economic downturns in over a decade. But, the NY Post says if the ruling is not extended again by June 5, it will expire.

wpdh.com
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Want One#Alcohol#Covid#New Yorkers#The Ny Post#The Post#Poll#Legislation#Population#Bills#Businesses#Washington D C#Serving Limits#Region#Bars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthgeorgiahealthnews.com

New COVID order doesn’t outright ban mask mandates in schools

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a new executive order Friday that eliminates most of Georgia’s remaining COVID-19 but doesn’t outright ban schools from having mask requirements. The order, which takes effect May 31 and lasts through June 15, leaves limited guidelines for long-term care facilities, schools and school districts.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York Close to Vaccines Needed to Drop Most Mandates

Do you want to stop social distancing? Get vaccinated. That's the message from state officials as New York pushes to finally stop the spread of the coronavirus. New York is very close to dropping most of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions but it is going to take the cooperation of the handful of vaccination holdouts in the state in order for everyone to be able to toss out social distancing, disinfection routines, health screenings and offering up information for contact tracing.
Retailwymt.com

Major retailers update guidelines as COVID-19 restrictions continue to lift

(WDBJ) - As COVID-19 restrictions continue to lighten throughout the country, two of the nation’s biggest retailers are adjusting their guidelines. At Target, “Fitting rooms are open at all Target stores, except for a small number of fitting rooms being used for vaccinations. We’ll continue to frequently disinfect and clean our stores throughout the day, as we have throughout the pandemic, and have team members dedicated to high touch areas like fitting rooms.”
New York City, NYCrain's New York Business

New York-Presbyterian mandates staff be vaccinated for Covid

The move marks the first time a major health system in the city has announced such a requirement. Other local health systems have declined to enact mandates, preferring to allow employees to choose on their own while working with them to overcome any hesitancy. New York–Presbyterian staff must receive their...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Voice

Conversion projects in New York solve two major problems

“The COVID-19 pandemic is having a devastating impact on housing and homelessness,” is an article by Pramod Sukumaran in Salud America!. “City and state leaders know (it). Many are implementing policies and creating unique affordable housing conversion projects that aim to make progress in solving this problem. “One such piece...
Healthcnycentral.com

New York plans to relax school mask mandates as soon as Monday

NEW YORK — New York is planning to relax mask mandates in schools as soon as Monday, according to a letter sent by New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state plans to adjust to the following guidelines pending potential...
New York City, NYWellsville Daily Reporter

New guidance: New York won't lift mask mandate in schools, yet

ALBANY - No, New York is not yet lifting its mask mandate in schools. The state Education Department on Sunday emailed guidance to the roughly 700 New York school districts that said state agencies have agreed to wait until the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention responds to the state's request Friday for more information before lifting the COVID-19 mask mandate in schools.
PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Here Are 11 Very Real, Yet Incredibly Stupid Laws In New York State

There is one thing all of these actual laws have in common. They all make absolutely zero sense. Some of them you might actually be breaking without realizing. It's safe to assume you have heard the old saying laws are meant to be broken, right? Well, in the case of some of these totally dumb and idiotic laws I guess that's the case. Some of them are just so absurd to think a police officer would ever lay down a fine if you were seen doing them. To be completely fair, you could probably bet a whole lot of cash that some police officers if not all have no idea about these laws.