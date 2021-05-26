Masks In Schools Remain A Flashpoint
The continued use of mask in schools, on school buses and in other places students congregate has become the latest divisive political issue. Two days after the school board in Johnston, Iowa, decided last week to keep requiring mask wearing in schools to prevent coronavirus transmission, the state's Republican governor signed a law that immediately prohibited such mandates. The reaction in Johnston was swift and sharply divided, with some parents applauding the move to make masks optional for the waning days of the school year and others calling it dangerous given the continued threat from COVID-19. "I just find it super disappointing and selfish," said local parent Sara Parris, who is still sending her two sons to class with face coverings. (Jenkins and Bernstein, 5/25)khn.org