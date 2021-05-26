Cancel
Watch Kate Middleton's Sweet Response to Being Asked "Are You the Prince?" By a Little Kid

By Mehera Bonner
Cosmopolitan
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Middleton and Prince William are currently on a fancy royal tour of Scotland, and they visited the archipelago of Orkney where they met a bunch of cute school kids who couldn't have been more pumped about meeting IRL royalty. A pretty sweet moment was captured by royal reporter Emily Nash, who got a video of a child asking Kate "Are you the Prince?" Her response? "I'm not a Prince. I'm the Duchess of Cambridge. Lots of people call me Catherine."

www.cosmopolitan.com
Prince William
