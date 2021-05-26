Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nassau County, NY

Long Island Man Charged For Fatal Overdose, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23qw0z_0aBv3CRV00
Nassau County Police arrested a Hicksville man in connection with an alleged fatal overdose death. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A local man has been arrested in connection with the alleged fatal overdose of a Long Island resident.

Joseph Demm, age 29, of Hicksville, was arrested around 4:20 p.m., Tuesday, May 25, said the Nassau County Police.

According to Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives, an investigation into a fatal overdose of a Nassau County resident led to the arrest of Demm.

Demm was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance.

He will be arraigned on Wednesday, May 26 in Mineola.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
105K+
Followers
20K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Hicksville, NY
City
Mineola, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Island Man#Police Detectives#County Police#Controlled Substance#Criminal Possession#Criminal Sale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Two Long Island Store Workers Nabbed For Selling Alcohol, E-Cigarettes To Minors, Police Say

Two men are facing charges on Long Island for selling alcohol and e-cigarettes to minors during a police investigation, officials announced. Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section and Comment Support Unit officers conducted an investigation between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 10 into the alleged sales of alcohol and nicotine to underage buyers following multiple complaints from the community.
Mastic Beach, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Duo Charged In Connection With Long Island Shooting

Police have released the identities of two men charged in connection with a Long Island shooting. John Argueta, age 29, was arrested on Tuesday, June 8, and Junior Argueta, age 18, both of Brentwood, was arrested on Friday, June 10, by Suffolk County Police in connection with the shooting which took place in Mastic Beach on Thursday, June 3.
Stamford, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

HEARTLESS: Resident, 92, Victimized By 'Gypsy' Scammers, Lyndhurst Police Nab Two

A 92-year-old Lyndhurst man fell victim to a familiar "gypsy" scam, losing $4,000 to a pair of thieves who claimed that they'd repaired his driveway, authorities said. Two Massachusetts men, David Standish of Haverhill and Thomas Stanley of Danvers, were arrested by Lyndhurst police with help from their colleagues in North Arlington, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said Saturday.
Paterson, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Paterson Police Officer Charged With Assault, Misconduct

A Paterson police officer beat a victim with his fist and a flashlight, kneed him in the face, then filed a bogus report about it, authorities charged. Spencer Finch, 44, of Mahwah assaulted the victim on May 26, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said Friday without identifying where or under what circumstances.
Paterson, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Two 14-Year-Olds Struck By Gunfire In Paterson

Two 14-year-olds escaped serious injury during a shooting Friday night in Paterson, authorities said. Police found one victim with a gunshot wound at the scene of the Market Street shooting near Madison Street at 10:40 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said. The...
New Haven, INPosted by
Daily Voice

19-Year-Old Killed In Hit-Run I-95 Crash

A teenager was killed in a hit-and-run overnight crash on a stretch of I-95 in Connecticut. The crash happened on the northbound side in New Haven, in the area of exit 47, at around midnight Saturday, June 12. The victim, Ricardo Figueroa-Garcia, age 19 of New Haven, was riding in...
Paterson, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Paterson Man Charged With Sexually Abusing Pre-Teen

A Paterson man is charged with sexually abusing an 11-year-old child last summer. A grand jury in Paterson returned an indictment charging Odell Avent, 43, with abusing the youngster last July 29, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. Avent has remained held in the Passaic County Jail since his...