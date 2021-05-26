Long Island Man Charged For Fatal Overdose, Police Say

Nassau County Police arrested a Hicksville man in connection with an alleged fatal overdose death. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A local man has been arrested in connection with the alleged fatal overdose of a Long Island resident.

Joseph Demm, age 29, of Hicksville, was arrested around 4:20 p.m., Tuesday, May 25, said the Nassau County Police.

According to Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives, an investigation into a fatal overdose of a Nassau County resident led to the arrest of Demm.

Demm was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance.

He will be arraigned on Wednesday, May 26 in Mineola.

