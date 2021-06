Learn more about these three road projects happening in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto. The Texas Department of Transportation is conducting environmental studies on Hwy. 79 from I-35 to east of FM 1460/A.W. Grimes Boulevard in Round Rock. The 2.5-mile project will widen Hwy. 79 with an additional travel lane and add an underpass at Mays Street and an overpass at FM 1460. Adding a raised median, modifying driveways and installing shared-use paths on both sides of Hwy. 79 are also included in the project. The results of the environmental studies are expected by the end of the year, TxDOT public information officer Brad Wheelis said.