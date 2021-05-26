Cancel
Tulsa, OK

From the KOCO 5 Archives: Interviews with Tulsa Race Massacre survivors

By KOCO Staff
KOCO
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. — Back in 1985, KOCO 5 sat down with several Tulsa Race Massacre survivors to recall the horrifying history. This year, we will mark 100 years since the massacre. Tune in to KOCO 5 at 9 p.m. Wednesday for “Chronicle: The Grit of Greenwood” as we learn the rise, the fall, the legacy and the future of Black Wall Street.

