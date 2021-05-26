Amazon to buy MGM, studio behind James Bond and ‘Shark Tank’

CBS: United States of AI at 8:30 and Clarice at 10p. As had been rumored, ViacomCBS announced another reorg, this time setting the leadership team for its global streaming business. Tanya Gile, currently GM of MTV Entertainment Group, is elevated as a “centralized head” to lead all content strategy for Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally as chief programming officer, streaming. In other moves, George Cheeks, CBS president/CEO, will also serve as chief content officer, News & Sports, Paramount+. Jim Gianopulos, chairman/CEO, Paramount Pictures, will also serve as chief content officer, movies, Paramount+. Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming & events, adds the title chief content officer, music, Paramount+. Chris McCarthy, president, MTV Entertainment Group, will also serve as chief content officer, unscripted entertainment and adult animation, Paramount+, while David Nevins, chairman/CEO, Showtime Networks, will also serve as chief content officer, scripted originals, Paramount+. Nicole Clemens will broaden her responsibilities as president, Paramount Television Studios, to include president, Paramount+ original scripted series, and Brian Robbins, president, Kids & Family Entertainment, will also serve as chief content officer, Kids & Family, Paramount+.