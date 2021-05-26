AEW Double Or Nothing 2021: Full match card and predictions

Earlier this week, we provided a look at the AEW Double or Nothing betting odds as to where they stood at that time. But as anyone who follows odds knows, these things tend to move and shift all the time, especially when it comes to the day of a PPV as smart money rolls in and insight as to how these matches will be booked impact where the odds sit. For example, it is common in WWE betting for the Royal Rumble favorite a week out to change on the day of the event. While we aren’t seeing that kind of crazy movement for the most part here, there have been some slight shifts in matches originally looking like they’d be a push and some performers seeing a boost toward their wining projection. It should be noted that when we examined the early odds, it was prior to the go-home episode of AEW Dynamite. It seems some of the events of that show may have impacted the current lines.