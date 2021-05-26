Cancel
Dentists Faced Less Danger In Pandemic

khn.org
 17 days ago

In other news: rural hospital closing affects Black communities in the pandemic, unnecessary treatments and more on tocilizumab as a covid treatment. Monthly dentist surveys showed a cumulative infection rate of 2.6%, according to a study yesterday in the Journal of the American Dental Association (ADA). The researchers say these rates are lower than those in other health workers, such as physicians or emergency medical service professionals. While 2,196 participants responded at least once from June to November 2020, only 785 answered all six surveys. Of the total cohort, most were male (59.2%), White (76.1%), in private practice (94.8%), or were general dentists (82.1%). Almost one in four (24.4%) had at least one medical condition associated with higher COVID-related risk, with the most common being obesity (7.6%) and asthma (7.3%). The median age was 52.6 years. (5/25)

khn.org
