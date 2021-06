China some just found a way to crack down even harder on cryptocurrency mining in the country, and the markets are not happy about it. As of yesterday, all mining operations within the Sichuan Province are offline after the Sichuan Provincial Development and Reform Commission and the Sichuan Energy Bureau announced Friday it would cease supplying electricity to at least 26 firms in the area. With Sichuan serving as the country’s leading province for mining, it’s now estimated that at least 90 percent of the nation’s cryptocurrency operations are effectively gone (or, at least, in hibernation) as government officials continue their push to more closely regulate digital currency trading.