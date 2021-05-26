Cancel
TV Shows

Amazon is buying MGM Studios for $8.45B

By Brian Heater
TechCrunch
 17 days ago

The deal is another big step toward bolster Amazon’s fight in the streaming wars, with some 4,000 films. The list includes the James Bond and Rocky series and classics ranging from Fargo to Robocop to Silence of the Lambs. Also included are more than 17,000 TV shows. Once the deal closes, the short term impact will be unfettered access for Amazon’s Prime Video platform, giving the service a leg up against rivals like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max.

