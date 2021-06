Moscow: – The expansionist policies of NATO, having the remnants of the conflicts in the Cold War era, have created an atmosphere of distrust and tension in Europe. The Russian President warned that, therefore, there are fears that Europe will be torn apart again. Stressing that Russia is a part of the European continent, Putin claimed that Russia and the European Union had taken many steps to strengthen bilateral ties. However, the Russian President warned that the situation is changing rapidly after the armed rebellion in Ukraine, and the threat of a new arms race has been created for European security.