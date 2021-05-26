Making your plans for June? Check out the shows and concerts coming up

From “Long Strange Trip” to “Summer of Soul,” the M.V. Film Center launches the popular Filmmusic Festival this weekend. Seven films will play. One of the first, playing on Thursday, June 24, is “Long Strange Trip,” a series featuring the Grateful Dead and playing in the Film Center. Directed by Amir Bar-Lev, the first episode of this series narrates the beginnings of the legendary band. It started as the Warlocks with Jerry Garcia as the band’s inspiration and leader. The series describes how Garcia was influenced as a child by “Abbott & Costello Meet Frankenstein,” goes on to describe how Jack Kerouac became Garcia’s hero; and then his hookup with Ken Kesey. LSD became an important part of the band’s performance ethos. Its experiments with psychedelics became a way to get away from “all of that safeness,” according to one band member. “By confronting death you learn how to live” was their credo.