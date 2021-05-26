Ranking 5 dynamic college duos being reunited in the NFL

1. Tampa Bay. A glittering cast of mercenaries was recruited a year ago to win a Super Bowl for the Buccaneers – Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown...They did – and now the gang is back with an eye on repeating as champion. In fact, all 22 starters return from a team that mowed down Washington, New Orleans, Green Bay and Kansas City in the post-season en route to the franchise’s second Lombardi Trophy. Brady is the edge the Bucs have over everyone else. No quarterback in NFL history has won more championships and only one (Otto Graham) won a greater percentage of his games than Brady’s 76.9. Brady has thrown a record 581 TD passes and has the NFL’s best collection of receivers at his disposal in Tampa in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Brown and Gronkowski. Coach Bruce Arians has given him yet another quality weapon coming out of the backfield, signing RB Gio Bernard away from the Bengals in free agency. This team is stacked.