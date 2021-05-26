Regulators Link Amazon’s Warehouse Work Pace To Injuries
Other public health news reports on lead pipe replacement, the cost of homeless camps, a CDC study of pond algae and garden fertilizer ingredients. Amazon is violating the law by pressuring warehouse employees to work at speeds that exacerbate injuries without adequate time to recover, state safety regulators concluded earlier this month after an inspection of the commerce giant’s DuPont, Washington, fulfillment center. Regulators found a “direct connection” between the incidence of injuries at the warehouse and Amazon’s expectation that warehouse employees “maintain a very high pace of work” or else face discipline. “The employer’s current approach has resulted in hazardous exposures in the workplace,” the citation states. (Long and Evans, 5/25)khn.org