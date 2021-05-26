Regulators Link Amazon’s Warehouse Work Pace To Injuries

Amazon’s algorithm is sending drivers across busy roads to save on stops. Billboards are so passé. What should Miami do about sea level rise?. Amazon’s dangerous delivery algorithm: Amazon’s delivery stop grouping algorithm is putting drivers in danger. The goal of the GPS system is to have drivers stop as few times as possible to deliver the most packages in their shift, for which they get paid a flat rate. But this cost saving measure results in drivers running across perilous roads and highways, forcing workers to face injury or death to save Amazon money. (Lauren Kaori Gurley | Motherboard)