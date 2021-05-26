Cancel
Making your plans for June? Check out the shows and concerts coming up

 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 2-25 International Festival of Arts & Ideas: The International Festival of Arts & Ideas resumes this year with Festival 2021: IMAGINE, a completely virtual event. Highlights include: astrophysicist and folklorist Moiya McTier; Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter; nationally recognized musician Toshi Reagon; Collab New Haven co-founder Margaret Lee; and U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo. The Ideas conversations bring together vital thinkers and doers to engage with national and international issues through the microcosm of the culturally rich, diverse and complex communities of New Haven. All programming is free and will be streamed live on Facebook Live, YouTube, Twitch and the festival’s Virtual Stage. artidea.org/ideas.

