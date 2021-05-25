Bus Drivers Needed

To the grandmother complaining about the lack of bus drivers in Yancey County:. This is not just a county problem, it is statewide problem. Instead of complaining, go get your bus drivers license. You are obviously home with nothing to do except post complaints about what others are doing or not doing. I am sure Burnsville Elementary is not sending a SINGLE student home to an empty house or Lord knows we would have heard about it by now. There is a Bus Drivers Training Course available. You may need to sign up and become a driver. You have thought a lot about this issue enough to find a solution. Instead of being apart of the problem like most of the complainers in this county, stop spreading hate and ill intent, be apart of the solutions. Don’t create more problems when the Yancey County School System is doing all they can with ALL that they HAVE. Be a part of a SOLUTION instead of creating more PROBLEMS (Hate)!!