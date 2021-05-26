Anger in Tokyo over the Summer Olympics is just the latest example of how unpopular hosting the games has become

As the the Tokyo Olympic Games draw near, there is an innovative Buffalo clothing gear company that is ramping up its production. The company that I’m referring to, Oro Sports, was co-founded by Luanne DiBernardo and her brother Van DiBernardo, who was a designer at DKNY. I recently learned that the DiBernardo’s had successfully made significant headway with one of their “cooling” products, which is being worn by members of the US Sailing Team (USST).