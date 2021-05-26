Anger in Tokyo over the Summer Olympics is just the latest example of how unpopular hosting the games has become
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) The Summer Olympics, postponed in 2020 by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to begin on July 23, 2021, in Tokyo. Even though surfing and four other sports will debut at these games, the locals aren’t exactly thrilled.www.stamfordadvocate.com