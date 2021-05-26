Syracuse’s Duce Chestnut named one of 247’s top true freshmen to watch in 2021
Since the NFL Draft, a common theme that has started to build around the Syracuse Orange is the notion of “Defensive Back U.” After Andre Cisco and Ifeatue Melifonwu were taken in the third round, people are starting to notice that SU is building and developing strong talent in the secondary. With Cisco, Melifonwu, and Trill Williams no longer on the roster, the Orange need new faces to step up in their places.www.nunesmagician.com