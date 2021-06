If you use drugs, and particularly if you use opioids, it’s never a bad time to give yourself a little lesson about the overdose-reversing drug naloxone. But right now, it’s more essential than ever: The already-devastating opioid crisis escalated to even more destructive proportions as the pandemic began, according to the Centers for Disease Control. It recorded 81,000 overdose deaths between June 2019 and May 2020—the highest in any single-year period—with a 38.4 percent increase in deaths related to synthetic opioids from the previous year, and a 26.5 percent increase in overdoses involving cocaine.