The Green Bay Packers fielded one of the best offensive lines in the NFL in 2020. Not only did they possess two All-Pros (LT David Bakhtiari and C Corey Linsley) and one Pro Bowler (LG Elgton Jenkins) but a deep roster of versatile linemen ready to be the next man up when needed. This versatility allowed the Packers to shift their line around as needed to put their best five on the field.