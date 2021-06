Belle is an 8-year-old Jack Russell/Chihuahua mix weighing approximately 15 pounds. “She came to us with her daughter, Rosa, and her son, Buzzie, when their owner went into hospice and passed away,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “Her daughter inherited the three dogs, which she had for a year before she went into hospice. Belle is still a little timid but quickly adjusting. She is friendly and affectionate. She is not fully house trained, as they were living in the garage for the last year, but they are loving living indoors and getting love and attention.