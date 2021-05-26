In Indiana, a high-powered legal battle over authority pits attorney general against governor

Chicago — Attorney General Kwame Raoul today, as part of a multistate coalition, urged the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) to repeal the Preemption Rule that purported to preempt California's greenhouse gas and zero-emission-vehicles (ZEV) standards. California's standards have been adopted by states representing more than one-third of the U.S. automobile market and have resulted in emissions reductions of hundreds of thousands of tons annually. In their letter, Raoul and the coalition argue that the NHTSA lacked authority under the Energy Policy and Conservation Act to promulgate the Preemption Rule and that the rule must be repealed.