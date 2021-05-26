Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

In Indiana, a high-powered legal battle over authority pits attorney general against governor

By Tom Davies
Posted by 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Republican attorney general and its Republican governor are at legal odds over the governor’s authority. Attorney General Todd Rokita argues in new legal filings that Gov. Eric Holcomb is wrongly trying to use the courts to expand his powers with a lawsuit challenging the authority that state legislators have given themselves to intervene during public emergencies.

chicago.suntimes.com
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Authority#Republican Governor#State Attorney General#State Court#State Legislators#State Lawmakers#The Republican Party#Ans#Legal Odds#Lawyers#Legislative Leaders#Court Documents#Gov Eric Holcomb#Government#Executive Orders#Conservatives#Public Emergencies#Emergency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicsstate.il.us

ATTORNEY GENERAL RAOUL URGES NHTSA TO REPEAL RULE ON CALIFORNIA AUTHORITY TO SET CLEAN CAR STANDARDS

Chicago — Attorney General Kwame Raoul today, as part of a multistate coalition, urged the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) to repeal the Preemption Rule that purported to preempt California's greenhouse gas and zero-emission-vehicles (ZEV) standards. California's standards have been adopted by states representing more than one-third of the U.S. automobile market and have resulted in emissions reductions of hundreds of thousands of tons annually. In their letter, Raoul and the coalition argue that the NHTSA lacked authority under the Energy Policy and Conservation Act to promulgate the Preemption Rule and that the rule must be repealed.
Missouri StatePosted by
The Hill

Missouri governor to sign bill that seeks to nullify federal gun laws

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) on Thursday announced he will sign legislation to ban state police from enforcing federal gun laws. Under the “Second Amendment Preservation Act," federal gun laws that regulate registration for weapons and the tracking and possession of weapons by domestic violence offenders will no longer be enforced, according to the Kansas City Star.
Politicsorangeobserver.com

Attorney general, state attorney at odds over DNA testing in Zeigler case

A couple of weeks ago, State Attorney Monique Worrell backed a request for DNA testing in Tommy Zeigler’s death-penalty case. However, the office of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is pushing back and states the agreement didn’t comply with state procedural rules. Worrell’s office filed a joint motion with Zeigler’s...
Public HealthLivingston Parish News

Attorney general urging LSU leaders against vaccination mandate

Attorney General Jeff Landry recently sent a letter to LSU leaders advising against a COVID-19 vaccination mandate, which came after faculty members sent letters to leaders seeking a requirement that students be vaccinated before returning to campus in the fall. In a letter to LSU Interim President Thomas Galligan, Landry...
California Stateeastcountytoday.net

U.S. Judge Overturns California’s Assault Weapons Ban, Governor and Attorney General Respond

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta issued statements after a federal judge overturned California’s three-decade-old ban on assault weapons, ruling it violates a constitutional right to bear arms. According to the decision, the states definition of illegal military style rifles unlawfully deprives law-abiding Californians of weapons commonly...
Des Moines, IABloomfield Democrat

Attorney General files four lawsuits against excavators

DES MOINES— Attorney General Tom Miller has filed four lawsuits in Davis, Marion, Sioux and Taylor counties alleging contractors conducted illegal excavations, some of which damaged underground utility lines, in violation of the “Iowa One Call” law. All four of the cases were resolved with consent decrees, with civil penalties...
Law EnforcementNapa Valley Register

Attorney General Bonta already has the power to rein in bad cops

When it comes to policing the police, state law invests the California attorney general with powers that can only be described as awesome. Now, in the wake of the successful Minnesota prosecution of the cop who murdered George Floyd last year, it is time for California’s AG to use his authority to extinguish the same kind of racist atrocities in this state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas bar association investigating state's attorney general: report

The Texas bar association is investigating whether Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's (R) actions in unsuccessfully attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election amounted to professional misconduct, The Associated Press reported on Wednesday. Kevin Moran, president of the Galveston Island Democrats, provided the AP with his complaint...