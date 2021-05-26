In Indiana, a high-powered legal battle over authority pits attorney general against governor
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Republican attorney general and its Republican governor are at legal odds over the governor’s authority. Attorney General Todd Rokita argues in new legal filings that Gov. Eric Holcomb is wrongly trying to use the courts to expand his powers with a lawsuit challenging the authority that state legislators have given themselves to intervene during public emergencies.chicago.suntimes.com