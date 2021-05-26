The secret ingredient in this whiskey is Metallica...no seriously

New York, N.Y. – In honor of Metallica’s iconic self-titled album, widely known as The Black Album, BLACKENED American Whiskey announces their limited edition The Black Album Whiskey Pack. A true collector’s item for both whiskey enthusiasts and Metallica fans alike, the pack features a 750ml bottle of Batch 114 finished with BLACKENED’s proprietary BLACK NOISE sonic-enhancement process tuned to the songs of The Black Album. The pack also includes a collectible whiskey coin and the Snakebyte Cocktail Booklet, featuring riffs of the classic whiskey “Snake Bite” drink created by some of today’s rock star bartenders from across the country, and named after James Hetfield’s Signature ESP Snakebyte Guitar. Now available at retailers in select markets and nationwide on BlackenedWhiskey.com.