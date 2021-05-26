Cancel
Major Japan Newspaper Asahi Calls for Olympic Cancellation

By jshaffer
KDWN
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapan’s Asahi Shimbun has called for the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled. It is the first of Japan’s major newspapers to make the move and joins some regional newspapers which have run similar editorials. The newspaper is a sponsor of the postponed Olympics. The Tokyo Games are set to open on July 23. Public opinion polls in Japan have shown between 60-80% want the Olympics canceled because of the pandemic. Organizers and the IOC say the games can be held safely with 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes entering Japan accompanied by tens of thousands of judges, officials, sponsors, broadcasters and media.

