Fairbanks, AK

Foundation hosting park picnic, fundraiser for park improvements

By Staff report
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 17 days ago

The Snedden Family Foundation is hosting a park picnic and fundraising venture for improvements to a community park in Fairbanks. The fundraiser is for a wheelchair accessibility project at Snedden Memorial Park, 368 Slater Drive, which is also the site of the picnic. The picnic and fundraiser is 4:30-7 p.m. today, open to the public, and includes food and door prizes, including a chance to win roundtrip Alaska Airline tickets for two and Alaska Railroad tickets for two from Fairbanks to Denali National Park. Donors to the event include the airline, the railroad, the Rasmuson Foundation and Usibelli Coal Mine.

