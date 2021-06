The possibility of a Julio Jones trade continues to hang over the league and it doesn’t appear that there is any shortage of suitors as June 1 quickly approaches. It appears to be a formality as to whether or not All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones will be traded from the Atlanta Falcons. There has been speculation throughout the entire NFL offseason but, as the franchise would need to wait until June 1 to make a trade that would save them a significant amount of salary cap space, things have heated up as the end of May has come upon us.