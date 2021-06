Rebel Wilson is ready for a hot girl summer! The Australian actress stunned in a black swimsuit and blue hat while posing on the beach. Rebel Wilson is living her best life! The 41-year-old Pitch Perfect actress took to Instagram on May 30 to put her recent 60 pound weight loss, and a health and wellness transformation, on display. In a new snap, the A-lister rocked a black zip-down swimsuit, along with a blue sun hat and black Givenchy slides. She posed on the beach with her arms crossed, and accessorized with light blue-tinted shades.