The first season of Hacks ends on a total emotional cliffhanger. While it seems that Deborah (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) have not only reconciled after their big fight, but also become closer than ever, a bomb is about to go off in their relationship. As Ava settles in on Deborah’s private plane to set off on the road to test and hone Deborah’s emotional new act, she gets a frantic call from Jimmy (Paul W. Downs). After her explosive fight with Deborah in Vegas, a drunk and upset Ava wound up emailing the British writers she met in Episode 9 all the dirty, personal, damaging details about Deborah’s private life. Jimmy has learned about this and it seems soon Deborah will, too.