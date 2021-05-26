Facebook, Instagram will let you hide ‘likes.’ If you want.
SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook is getting rid of those alluring and changeable numbers that show how many likes a post received. If you no longer want to see them, that is. The social media giant confirmed Wednesday it is finally rolling out a long-rumored new feature: Anyone on Facebook or Facebook-owned Instagram can hide like counts from posts they see on their feeds. Users can also hide public like counts on their own posts, one at a time.www.washingtonpost.com