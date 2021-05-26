Facebook, Instagram will let you hide ‘likes.’ If you want.

Having previously piloted the scheme to smaller groups, Instagram developers have announced that users can now hide “like” counts on their photos.Clearly, developers are keen to give themselves a pat on the back for implementing this relatively small measure.“We tested hiding like counts to see if it might depressurise people’s experience on Instagram,” the company explained in a statement. “This way, if you like, you can focus on the photos and videos being shared, instead of how many likes posts get.”The changes to the photo-sharing platform, which can be turned on and off in settings, are certainly a step in...