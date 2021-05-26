Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

The secret ingredient in this whiskey is Metallica...no seriously

By Joshua Sargent
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no shortage of celebrity-endorsed liquors lining the shelves of your local licensed liquor store, but few have the bona fides of Metallica’s “Blackened” blended whiskey. Not only was it the Gold winner of the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits competition, but it's the final creation of legendary master distiller Dave Pickerell – a 14-year veteran of Maker’s Mark and the “founding father” of craft distilling. According to Master Distiller Rob Dietrich, who took over after Pickerell’s untimely passing in 2018, the former considered Blackened his “legacy whiskey.”

www.mrt.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Music#American Whiskey#Blended Whiskey#Food Drink#Beverages#Maker#Spanish#Drizly Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gold
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinksnextluxury.com

Blackened Whiskey Launches Metallica Black Album Whiskey Pack

In honor of Metallica’s iconic self-titled album (known to fans of the band as The Black Album), Blackened American Whiskey has announced their limited edition The Black Album Whiskey Pack. A true collector’s item for both whiskey enthusiasts and Metallica fans alike, the pack features a 750 ml bottle of...
Drinkswhiskeyraiders.com

The Best Whiskey For an Old Fashioned

The best whiskey for an Old Fashioned is entirely up to one’s personal preference. However, each kind of whiskey has its own qualities it lends to the cocktail it’s in. Bourbon is known to be sweeter than its rye counterpart. Rye has a tendency to have a spicier flavor which many people prefer to counteract their sweet cocktails.
Drinkslatestnewspost.com

Metallica releases ‘sound-enhanced’ whiskey pack

Members of heavy metal rock band Metallica have released a sonically-enhanced, limited edition whiskey pack. In 2018, members of Metallica partnered with Whistlepig master distiller Dave Pickerell to launch a whiskey, which had received musical treatment. Barrels of the whiskey, Blackened, are fed with sound waves to enhance and finish...
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Archenemy Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Legion M. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Triple Down Light Whiskey

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Backbone Bourbon Company. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
RecipesThe Guardian

Yotam Ottolenghi’s secret ingredient: black garlic

Black garlic has a really lovely deep umami flavour that reminds me of liquorice and balsamic vinegar. It’s quite sweet and savoury at the same time, with some hint of garlic in the background. Essentially, it’s just fresh garlic heads left at a particularly low temperature – between 60-90C with...
Drinksseattlerefined.com

Cocktail of the Week: Little Bit Whiskey

There are a lot of people out there who shy away from whiskey — but the Little Bit Whiskey cocktail is for anyone who already loves this complex spirit, and for those who might be hesitant to give its bold flavor a try. So go ahead and shake one up, it is sure to bring you into the whiskey-loving fold!
RecipesTODAY.com

This surprising ingredient is the secret to the best creamed spinach

If you take me to a steakhouse for dinner and there's not creamed spinach on the menu, there's a chance I'll leave … or, at the very least, pout a little. I'd argue that the creamy vegetable side dish is the perfect steakhouse accoutrement, so when I saw that Knife and Spoon, the restaurant headed up by "Top Chef" alums John Tesar and Gerald Sombright, had kimchi creamed spinach on the menu, I had to try it.
Recipesmashed.com

This Is Michael Symon's Ultimate Secret Ingredient

It's no secret that Michael Symon is a talented chef. Though as of late he's gained a massive amount of popularity through his stint as one of the co-hosts of The Chew, the Cleveland native's rise to fame started in 1998 when Food & Wine Magazine named him Best New Chef (MichaelSymon.com). Since then, he's opened up a number of restaurants, appeared on "Iron Chef," and authored six top-rated and award-winning cookbooks. With all of his accolades, it's safe to say that this chef knows his stuff. That's why when he reveals any of his secret cooking ingredients, you should mark them as gold.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Biodynamic Whiskey Spirits

This summer, Waterford Distillery is releasing a first-of-its-kind Irish spirit with the world's first biodynamic whiskey. Biodynamic: Luna 1.1 is made only with biodynamic barley made by farmers in Ireland who take a holistic, ecological, and ethical approach to farming. Waterford has distilled about 500 barrels of liquid from the biodynamic barley with the intention of creating "a more flavorsome" spirit. While many wineries rely on biodynamic practices, this is the first time whiskey is being shared in the same way.
Recipeswitanddelight.com

11 Secret Ingredients to Add to Your Cooking Routine

Editor’s Note: As we approach the official start of summer, our current cooking approach tends to be driven mostly by simplicity and ease. But that doesn’t mean we can’t infuse unique ingredients into our recipes to give them a bit of extra oomph (and a LOT of additional flavor). In this post Kate originally penned in 2019, she’s sharing eleven of those ingredients. They’re ingredients you may not regularly use yourself that could make a big impact on your next dish. Read on for all the info…
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Sunny Anderson's Ultimate Secret Ingredient

Shortly after Sunny Anderson landed her first solo hosting gigs on the Food Network in 2008, she shared the simple objective she had for those tuning into her programs. "I want to show them that they don't have to rely on the same two or three variations all their lives. I try to bring some variety and make it easy and fun," she explained to The Times and Democrat a year after the debut of her first show, "How'd That Get On My Plate?"
DrinksDothan Eagle

Words of Hope: The whiskey man

This is the true story of a man whose birth and younger years fell during the mean years of the Great Depression. It was a time when hopelessness draped over families like a dark shroud, work was almost non-existent and many husbands and fathers just up and left, “looking for employment.” Not all, but some.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Booker’s Donohoe’s Batch (2021-01)

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Beam Suntory. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

G'Knight - Breckenridge Whiskey Barrel-Aged

Look: 4 | smell: 2 | taste: 1.75 | feel: 3.75 | overall: 1.25. Legit confused, how is the ABV unchanged from the regular if this is bourbon barrel aged? Was it aged for 3 days? I got some wood notes but this is an absolute joke of a barrel aged beer.